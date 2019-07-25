Julie Meynen Breaks Luxembourgish Record in 100 Freestyle for 3rd Time in 2019

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Julie Meynen broke her own Luxembourgish National Record in the prelims of the women’s 100 freestyle at the 2019 World Championships today in Gwangju, South Korea.

Meynen has now broken the 100 freestyle Luxembourgish National Record three times this season. First, at the Clovis stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series, Meynen posted a 54.63 to take the record down from the 55.09 mark she set at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The week after Clovis at her home pool at Auburn University, where Meynen swims in the American NCAA, she put up a 54.49 to dust the rest of the field.

Though Meynen was not as dominant relative to her competition today, her time still ranked 17th overall and lowered her previous record by .05, giving her a total season time improvement of 55/100ths.

Split and times comparison:

Meynen Clovis 2019 Meynen Auburn 2019 Meynen Gwangju 2019 1st 50 26.43 26.18 26.30 2nd 50 28.20 28.31 28.14 FINAL TIME 54.63 54.49 54.44

Though she will swim only the 50 and 100 freestyles in Gwangju, Meynen has also lowered the Luxembourgish Record in the 50 butterfly this season; at the 2019 Richard Quick Invite where she set the previous 100 freestyle mark, Meynen posted a time of 27.66 to both take first and shave nearly 2/10ths from her previous best time of 27.85.