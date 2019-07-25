Nitro Boys Rattle 13-14 NAG In 800 Free Relay At Texas Age Group Champs

2019 Long Course Texas Age Group Championship
- July 24-28, 2019
- Austin, Texas
- Texas Swimming cENTER
Competing at the Texas Long Course Age Group Championships in Austin, the Nitro Swimming boys nearly broke the days old National Age Group Record in the 13-14 800 free relay.
Last week at the Florida Summer Age Group Champs in Orlando the Sarasota Tsunamis set a new NAG in the event in a time of 7:55.79, lowering the 2014 record of 7:58.03 previously held by Irvine Novaquatics.
On Wednesday, the Nitro team of Jeremy Kelly, Logan Walker, Kaden Alarcon and Kelson Flynn missed the record by just over seven-tenths of a second in 7:56.51, making them the second-fastest relay in history.
Sarasota’s team consisted of Luis Gustavo Junqueira, Evan Keogh, Frank Runge, and Dimiter Zafirov.
Nitro’s 13-14 Boys scare the 7/19/2019 800 Free Relay National Age Group record with a 7:56.51. Believe that’s the second fastest ever. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽https://t.co/LHIbTFKYlP
— Scott Alarcon (@MScottAlarcon) July 25, 2019
SPLIT COMPARISON
Zafirov had the fastest split by far between the two teams at 1:55.11, giving Sarasota the edge despite Nitro being more consistent throughout their four legs.
|Sarasota Tsunamis, July 18, 2019
|Nitro Swimming, July 24, 2019
|Luis Gustavo Junqueira – 1:58.30
|Jeremy Kelly – 1:58.18
|Evan Keogh – 2:00.26
|Logan Walker – 1:59.15
|Frank Runge – 2:02.12
|Kaden Alarcon – 2:00.23
|Dimiter Zafirov – 1:55.11
|Kelson Flynn – 1:58.95
|7:55.79
|7:56.51
Walker and Flynn are both 14 years of age, and Kelly and Alarcon are 13.
