Nitro Boys Rattle 13-14 NAG In 800 Free Relay At Texas Age Group Champs

2019 Long Course Texas Age Group Championship

July 24-28, 2019

Austin, Texas

Texas Swimming cENTER

Competing at the Texas Long Course Age Group Championships in Austin, the Nitro Swimming boys nearly broke the days old National Age Group Record in the 13-14 800 free relay.

Last week at the Florida Summer Age Group Champs in Orlando the Sarasota Tsunamis set a new NAG in the event in a time of 7:55.79, lowering the 2014 record of 7:58.03 previously held by Irvine Novaquatics.

On Wednesday, the Nitro team of Jeremy Kelly, Logan Walker, Kaden Alarcon and Kelson Flynn missed the record by just over seven-tenths of a second in 7:56.51, making them the second-fastest relay in history.

Sarasota’s team consisted of Luis Gustavo Junqueira, Evan Keogh, Frank Runge, and Dimiter Zafirov.

Nitro’s 13-14 Boys scare the 7/19/2019 800 Free Relay National Age Group record with a 7:56.51. Believe that’s the second fastest ever. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽https://t.co/LHIbTFKYlP — Scott Alarcon (@MScottAlarcon) July 25, 2019

SPLIT COMPARISON

Zafirov had the fastest split by far between the two teams at 1:55.11, giving Sarasota the edge despite Nitro being more consistent throughout their four legs.

Sarasota Tsunamis, July 18, 2019 Nitro Swimming, July 24, 2019 Luis Gustavo Junqueira – 1:58.30 Jeremy Kelly – 1:58.18 Evan Keogh – 2:00.26 Logan Walker – 1:59.15 Frank Runge – 2:02.12 Kaden Alarcon – 2:00.23 Dimiter Zafirov – 1:55.11 Kelson Flynn – 1:58.95 7:55.79 7:56.51

Walker and Flynn are both 14 years of age, and Kelly and Alarcon are 13.