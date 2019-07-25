Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nitro Boys Rattle 13-14 NAG In 800 Free Relay At Texas Age Group Champs

2019 Long Course Texas Age Group Championship

  • July 24-28, 2019
  • Austin, Texas
  • Texas Swimming cENTER
  Results on Meet Mobile

Competing at the Texas Long Course Age Group Championships in Austin, the Nitro Swimming boys nearly broke the days old National Age Group Record in the 13-14 800 free relay.

Last week at the Florida Summer Age Group Champs in Orlando the Sarasota Tsunamis set a new NAG in the event in a time of 7:55.79, lowering the 2014 record of 7:58.03 previously held by Irvine Novaquatics.

On Wednesday, the Nitro team of Jeremy KellyLogan WalkerKaden Alarcon and Kelson Flynn missed the record by just over seven-tenths of a second in 7:56.51, making them the second-fastest relay in history.

Sarasota’s team consisted of Luis Gustavo JunqueiraEvan KeoghFrank Runge, and Dimiter Zafirov.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Zafirov had the fastest split by far between the two teams at 1:55.11, giving Sarasota the edge despite Nitro being more consistent throughout their four legs.

Sarasota Tsunamis, July 18, 2019 Nitro Swimming, July 24, 2019
Luis Gustavo Junqueira – 1:58.30 Jeremy Kelly – 1:58.18
Evan Keogh – 2:00.26 Logan Walker – 1:59.15
Frank Runge – 2:02.12 Kaden Alarcon – 2:00.23
Dimiter Zafirov – 1:55.11 Kelson Flynn – 1:58.95
7:55.79 7:56.51

Walker and Flynn are both 14 years of age, and Kelly and Alarcon are 13.

Dan

Zafirov was 1.54 individually, but I don’t think Sarasota will have another chance to swim that relay

1 hour ago

