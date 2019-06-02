Japan Now Waits On Final World Championships Roster Announcement

2019 JAPAN OPEN

Unfortunately for the Japanese swimming contingency, no new names were added to the list of World Championships qualifiers on the final night of competition at the 2019 Japan Open. Now, the squad waits until the Japanese Swimming Federation released the final roster for qualifiers, some of whom may wind up being subjectively selected to the squad.

We reported after the Japan Swim in April how 17 Japanese swimmer had been named in the first wave of the roster announcement. This lineup included the likes of Ryosuke Irie, Daiya Seto and Yui Ohashi.

We will report the revised roster as soon as it is announced, which is expected to be in the next couple of days.

Additional World Championships Individual Qualifiers from Japan Open Through Day 4: