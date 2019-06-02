Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pebley on 200 Back Win: “I haven’t beaten Ryan in 5 years” (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BACK

  1. Jacob Pebley, USA, 1:56.35
  2. Ryan Murphy, USA, 1:56.51
  3. Matt Grevers, USA, 1:59.47
  4. Danas Rapsys, LTU, 2:14.02

The Americans were bunched together throughout the first 100 of the race, with Lithuanian Danas Rapsys falling off pace early on. Soon into the final 50, Grevers too was off pace as the Rio Olympians in this event were dueling to the finish. Into the finish, Pebley defeated his former Cal teammate by 16/100.

Pebley’s time now bumps him to #9 in the world. Murphy remains at #7 with his 1:56.16 from the Knoxville PSS. In Budapest, Pebley took second with a 1:56.67 behind Russion Evgeny Rylov‘s 1:55.92. Rylov current holds the world #1 with his 1:54.00 from Russian Nationals.

Entgegen

2:14??? Did something happen?

6 minutes ago
Swimmer

Most likely threw the race to save for the others as it was his first of the session

25 seconds ago
PhillyMark

He loafed it the whole way

7 seconds ago

