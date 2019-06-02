South Africa Announces World Junior C’ships Roster For ‘Self-Funded’ Tour

Swimming South Africa has released its roster for this summer’s World Junior Championships. The elite international meet is slated for August 20th-25th in Budapest, Hungary.

The swimmers were selected from the South African Youth Aquatic Championships, South African National Aquatic Championships, as well as the South African Age Group Championships events held earlier this year.

Per the federation’s selection criteria, the World Junior Championships is a ‘self-funded tour’, which means that some athletes selected may not participate simply because of means restrictions.