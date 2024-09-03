James Madison Swim & Dives Unveils 2024-25 Schedule For Sun Belt Title Defense

Courtesy: JMU Sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison swimming & diving looks to defend its first Sun Belt Conference title in 2024-25 as head coach Dane Pedersen unveiled the schedule on Tuesday morning.

“Our schedule this season allows the balance to train and compete really well throughout the year,” Pedersen said. “Our competitors will be all quality opponents to hone our racing skills as we prepare for the championship portion of the season. We are all excited to represent JMU this season. Go Dukes!”

The Dukes open the season with back-to-back road dual meets, first at Atlantic Sun champion Liberty on Oct. 26 before traveling to Marshall on Nov. 9. The pair of road dual meets are two of the four dual meets on the schedule, with JMU hosting Villanova on Jan. 17 ahead of Richmond coming to town on Jan. 25.

Ending the fall half of the season, the team will split up with the divers heading to the West Virginia Invitational in Morgantown, W.Va. on Nov. 20-22 while the swimmers head to Charlotte, N.C. for the Fall Frenzy Invitational on Nov. 22-24. The swimmers will also head to the Cavalier Invite in Charlottesville, Va. on Feb. 6-8.

Once the Dukes finish the Cavalier Invite, it will welcome the start of the championship season as the Dukes will travel to Orlando, Fla. to defend their title at the Sun Belt Championship on Feb. 19-22. After the Sun Belt Championship, the swimmers will travel to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 28-March 2 at a location that will be announced at a later time.

The NCAA Zone A Diving Championships will take place in Princeton, N.J. on March 10-12 prior to the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships on March 19-22 in Athens, Ga.