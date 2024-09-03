Jim Nickell Named New Head Coach And Executive Director Of Bend Swim Club

On Saturday, Jim Nickell was appointed as the new head coach and executive director of Bend Swim Club in Bend, Oregon. He replaces interim head coach (and former age group coach) Heather Thomas, who was put in her position after Megan Oesting resigned as head coach this January.

“I am thrilled to be joining Bend Swim Club,” Nickell said. “The 60 year history of Bend Swim Club provides a strong foundation upon which we can build one of the most complete

swim programs in the country. The talent and facilities in Bend, combined with tremendous family support, create an exciting future in the pool. I am also very eager to join Oregon

Swimming that has some of this country’s best coaches and talented teams.”

Nickell comes from Tennessee Aquatics, where he served as a senior coach and meet director since the summer of 2022. Prior to his time in Knoxville, he had stints as the head coach of Mesa Aquatics in Mesa, Arizona and Loveland Swim Club in Loveland, Colorado. He was also the head coach of the U.S. Junior National Team in 2006, and was named Coach of the Year for Arizona Swimming, New Mexico Swimming, and Colorado swimming.

In addition, Nickell’s son Alex and daughter Grace both swam in college, competing for Navy and Air Force respectively.

Bend Swim Club was headed by Oesting from 2021 up until early 2024, when she resigned to become the technical director of the Malaysian Swimming Federation (MAF). She said that she left Bend because she “could no longer serve the organization under its current leadership.” Oesting’s son Diggory Dillingham swam with Bend during her stint there, but he is now a freshman at USC after taking an Olympic redshirt season last year.

Other notable swimmers at Bend include USC commit and 2024 Junior Pan Pacs silver medalist Campbell McKean, the No. 14 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2025 rankings.