Jake Foster Isn’t Swimming at the Big 12 Championships Either

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
  • Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV
  • Defending champions (men): Texas (27x)
  • Defending champions (women): Texas (11x)
  • Teams: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia

Earlier this week, we reported that Carson Foster would not be competing at this week’s Big 12 Championships, in spite of a cryptic Instagram post that led many to believe he would.

In more surprising news, his older brother Jake Foster, who has made a single dual meet appearance for the Longhorns this season, will also not be competing at the Big 12 Championships according to entries published on Meet Mobile.

Jake Foster, a 5th year senior, was supposed to be done with his Texas Longhorn career too, initially opting to skip his 5th year of eligibility to focus on Olympic training before matriculating to medical school. Then he showed up at a dual meet in January and swam an NCAA season-leading time.

He swam a pair of dual meets, against NC State (three events) and against Duke (one event). In hindsight, it’s now clear what his goal was: he locked up an NCAA Invite in the 100 breaststroke (51.22), and swam NCAA “B” cuts in the 200 IM (1:45.46) and 200 breast (1:53.05), which allows him to swim those as bonus races at the NCAA Championships.

We’ve seen other ‘limited competition’ schedules at the top end of men’s college swimming before, often in Olympic years. Like in the 2020-2021 season (which was also the COVID-19 year), Hugo Gonzalez swam one two-day dual meet against USC, the Pac-12 Championships, and the NCAA Championships.

Foster, though, will apparently not even swim the conference meet, instead returning to training shortly after his appearance at the World Championships two weeks ago. While Texas has hosted most of the Big 12 Championships meets since Missouri and Texas A&M left in 2013, this year’s meet is at West Virginia, meaning that traveling

There, he finished 9th in the 100 breaststroke (59.48) and 4th in the 200 breaststroke (2:09.31) in long course meters.

HOO love
2 minutes ago

WVU also hosted the meet in 2022

SwimMaxxing
37 minutes ago

In fairness they shouldn’t need him to claim a conference championship. On the other hand, this story keeps getting more strange. We went from thinking both Fosters swimming to neither in like 24 hours 😭

Diehard
39 minutes ago

They might not win now! 😜

