IUPUI Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Slate

Courtesy: IUPUI Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI athletics department and head coach Damion Dennis along with diving coach Eric Barnes have announced the 2023-24 schedules for the men’s and women’s swim and dive programs. The Jags and the IUPUI Natatorium will play host the House of Champions, Horizon League Championships and the NCAA Men’s Swimming Championships this season.

Head coach Dennis and the Jaguars will open their season on Sunday, September 24 at the Butler Double Duals at Fishers High School. Both the men’s and women’s teams will host five events in the fall with meets against Southern Indiana (Oct. 7), Valparaiso (Oct. 13), Cleveland State (Oct. 27/28), Milwaukee (Oct. 28) and the House of Champions (Nov. 16-18).

During the first half of the season, the Jags will travel to Purdue for the Indiana Intercollegiate (Oct. 21), Ball State (Nov. 3), the U.S. Open (Nov. 29-Dec. 2) and Lindenwood (Dec. 15).

The Jags returns to the pool after the winter break on January 12 when they travel to Youngstown State for a two-day meet. They will return to the Nat when the women’s team hosts Butler and the men’s team hosts Wabash on January 19. IUPUI travels to Chicago to face the University of Chicago on January 26 and UIC on January 27. The Jaguars will host one more event before the Horizon League Championships against Washington University on February 2.

IUPUI will host the Horizon League Championships from February 14-17 and the NCAA Men’s Swimming Championships from March 20-23 at the IUPUI Natatorium.