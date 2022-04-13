10 Italian Swimmers Qualify Individually For 2022 World Championships Roster

10 swimmers have qualified to race individually for Italy at the upcoming 2022 World Championships in Budapest Hungary. 11 additional swimmers qualified to race on relays.

In 2019, Italy sent 21 swimmers to the last World Aquatics Championships. There, they ranked 5th among all nations on the medals table with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Women

Men

The majority of Italy’s stars will be present in Budapest including Olympic medalists Nicolò Martinenghi, Gregorio Paltrinieri, and Simona Quadarella. Both Martinenghi and Quadarella won bronze medals in the men’s 100 breast and women’s 1500 freestyle, respectively. Paltrinieri on the other hand took silver in the 800 freestyle with a 7:47.73 (along with a bronze in the 10 km open water).

Notably absent from the roster is Federico Burdisso who took bronze in the 200 butterfly in Tokyo by swimming a 1:54.45. He finished third overall in the event at Italian Trials with a 1:56.16, meaning that he missed out on automatic qualification. Neither of the top 2 men in the event, Giacomo Carini (1:55.53) and Alberto Razzetti (1:55.79) hit the Italian qualification standard of 1:55.20.

World record holder Benedetta Pilato will rep the Italians in Budapest as well, having qualified in both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. Pilato unleashed a 29.85 to win the event at Trials, getting under the Worlds cut of 30.20 and trailing her own world record from last year of 29.30. In the 100 breaststroke, both Pilato and Arianna Castiglioni were under the cut and will swim the event in Budapest.

Other individually qualifying performances included Silvia Scalia’s 27.66 national record in the 50 back, Thomas Ceccon‘s 52.99 100 backstroke, Simone Cerasulo’s 26.85 50 breast, Alessandro Miressi‘s 47.88, and Marco De Tullio‘s 3:44.47 400 freestyle.

While only 10 swimmers have secured individual swims thus far, some swimmers, such as Burdisso, may still be added to the roster and relay-qualified swimmers may be given the opportunity to race individual events.