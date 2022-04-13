10 Italian Swimmers Qualify Individually For 2022 World Championships Roster

10 swimmers have qualified to race individually for Italy at the upcoming 2022 World Championships in Budapest Hungary. 11 additional swimmers qualified to race on relays.
In 2019, Italy sent 21 swimmers to the last World Aquatics Championships. There, they ranked 5th among all nations on the medals table with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals.
Women
- Simona Quadarella (CC Aniene) – 800/1500 freestyle
- Benedetta Pilato (CC Aniene) – 50/100 breaststroke
- Arianna Castiglioni (Fiamme Gialle / Team Insubrika) – 100 breaststroke
- Silvia Scalia (Fiamme Gialle / CC Aniene) – 50 backstroke
- Silvia Di Pietro (Carabinieri / CC Aniene) – 4×100 medley (freestyle)
- Chiara Tarantino (Fiamme Gialle) – 4×100 medley (freestyle)
- Margherita Panziera (Fiamme Oro / CC Aniene) – 4×100 medley (backstroke)
- Elena Di Liddo (Carabinieri / CC Aniene) – 4×100 medley (butterfly)
Men
- Marco De Tullio (CC Aniene) – 400 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle
- Thomas Ceccon (Fiamme Oro / Leosport) 100 backstroke, 4×100 medley
- Nicolò Martinenghi (CC Aniene) 50/100 breaststroke, 4×100 medley
- Simone Cerasuolo (Fiamme Oro / Imolanuoto) – 50 breaststroke
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (Fiamme Oro / Coopernuoto) – 1500 freestyle
- Alessandro Miressi (Fiamme Oro / CN Torino) – 100 freestyle, 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 medley
- Lorenzo Zazzeri (Esercito / RN Florentia) – 4×100 freestyle
- Manuel Frigo (Fiamme Oro / Team Veneto) – 4×100 freestyle
- Leonardo Deplano (CC Aniene) – 4×100 freestyle
- Gabriele Detti (Esercito / In Sport Rane Rosse) – 4×200 freestyle
- Stefano Di Cola (Marina Militare / CC Aniene) – 4×200 freestyle
- Stefano Ballo (Esercito / Time Limit) – 4×200 freestyle
- Piero Codia (Esercito / CC Aniene) – 4×100 medley (butterfly)
The majority of Italy’s stars will be present in Budapest including Olympic medalists Nicolò Martinenghi, Gregorio Paltrinieri, and Simona Quadarella. Both Martinenghi and Quadarella won bronze medals in the men’s 100 breast and women’s 1500 freestyle, respectively. Paltrinieri on the other hand took silver in the 800 freestyle with a 7:47.73 (along with a bronze in the 10 km open water).
Notably absent from the roster is Federico Burdisso who took bronze in the 200 butterfly in Tokyo by swimming a 1:54.45. He finished third overall in the event at Italian Trials with a 1:56.16, meaning that he missed out on automatic qualification. Neither of the top 2 men in the event, Giacomo Carini (1:55.53) and Alberto Razzetti (1:55.79) hit the Italian qualification standard of 1:55.20.
World record holder Benedetta Pilato will rep the Italians in Budapest as well, having qualified in both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. Pilato unleashed a 29.85 to win the event at Trials, getting under the Worlds cut of 30.20 and trailing her own world record from last year of 29.30. In the 100 breaststroke, both Pilato and Arianna Castiglioni were under the cut and will swim the event in Budapest.
Other individually qualifying performances included Silvia Scalia’s 27.66 national record in the 50 back, Thomas Ceccon‘s 52.99 100 backstroke, Simone Cerasulo’s 26.85 50 breast, Alessandro Miressi‘s 47.88, and Marco De Tullio‘s 3:44.47 400 freestyle.
While only 10 swimmers have secured individual swims thus far, some swimmers, such as Burdisso, may still be added to the roster and relay-qualified swimmers may be given the opportunity to race individual events.
These are the athletes who officially qualified, but the 11 relay-only swimmers will probably be given a chance to swim their events as well. Especially as there isn’t a second athlete qualified for races like 100-200 free M. It isn’t the final roster yet as well, Butini told Italian TV they would consider carefully before releasing it. And mentioned how Burdisso is a case they will take into consideration as well.
Also, Butini specified they will release the official roster after Easter
I think there’s a mistake, Simone Cerasuolo qualified in the 50 breaststroke not the 50 backstroke.