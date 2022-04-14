Ella Calder Announces Commitment to D3 Whittier College for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Calder from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to continue her swimming career at NCAA Division III Whittier College for the fall of 2022.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Whittier College to continue my academic and athletic career. I want to thank my family, friends, my Nadadore family, the York YMCA, and Jim Gingerich for being with me on this journey. I can’t wait for both beautiful Southern California and being one step closer to my dreams. Go Poets!”

Calder is currently a senior at Spring Grove Senior High School in Pennsylvania, where she competes at the varsity level. At the club level, she represents the York and York County YMCA, specializing in freestyle. At the recent PA Central YMCA District Championships, Calder posted personal best times in the 200 breaststroke (2:46.48), 200 freestyle (2:07.29), 50 breaststroke (36.60), and 200 butterfly (2:22.42).

Best times SCY:

50 Freestyle – 27.58

100 Freestyle – 59.74

200 Freestyle – 2:07.29

500 Freestyle – 5:37.39

1000 Freestyle – 11:26.16

1650 Freestyle – 19:31.70

When she arrives in California in the fall, Calder should contribute both as an individual and relay performer for the Poets. With her best times, Calder would have had the fastest 1000 and 1650 freestyle times on Whittier’s roster last season, along with the 2nd ranked 500 freestyle time. In the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, Calder would have ranked 5th on the roster, placing her in a strong position to contribute to relays as well.

At the 2022 SCIAC Championships, the Whittier women finished 8th out of 9 teams, collecting a total of 227 points. The team was led by Tyler Quintas, who was a finalist in the 50 freestyle (24.45) and 100 butterfly (56.98). Calder’s best times would have placed her just out of scoring range in the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle, where it took a 5:35.26 and 19:14.50 to score, respectively.

With her commitment, Calder is slated to join Riana Barrett in Whittier’s class of 2026.

