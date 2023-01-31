IOC Rejects “Defamatory” Criticism From Ukraine Regarding Potential Russian Participation In Paris

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) vehemently rejected criticism from Ukrainian officials Monday after being accused of promoting the war in Russia following the committee’s decision to consider ways for Russians to compete at the 2024 Olympics.

Ukraine presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak sent out a strongly-worded Tweet Monday, accusing the IOC’s consideration of allowing Russia to compete at Paris 2024 as promoting “war, murder and destruction.”

#IOC is a promoter of war, murder & destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure RF destroying 🇺🇦 & then offers 🇷🇺 a platform to promote genocide & encourages their further killings.

Obviously ru-money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn’t have a smell of 🇺🇦 blood. Right, Mr. #Bach? — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 30, 2023



The IOC responded with the following statement, courtesy of CNN:

“The IOC rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements. They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion. Therefore, the IOC will not further comment on them.”

During his nightly address on Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he “wrote a letter to the presidents of the International Sports Federations with a call to reconsider the decision of the International Olympic Committee to return Russian athletes to international competitions.”

According to Zelensky, once “Russian athletes appear at international competitions, it is only a matter of time before they start justifying Russia’s aggression and using the symbols of terror.”

The IOC has indicated that it’s open to Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at Paris 2024 as neutrals under the Olympic flag.

Recently, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) invited Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in this year’s Asian Games as a way for them to qualify for the Olympics.

The IOC said it “welcomed and appreciated the offer from the Olympic Council of Asia to give these (Russian and Belarusian) athletes access to Asian competitions,” adding that each sport federation was the “sole authority for its international competitions.”