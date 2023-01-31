Kelly Pash on Nation-Leading Times: “Kinda surprised myself out there”

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

Kelly Pash threw *down* in Austin this weekend, posting 1:42.7 in the 200 free and 1:53.8 200 IM before clocking a 46.5 anchor in the 400 free relay to complete a monster comeback over NC State. Pash wasn’t quite expecting these kinds of times although she was race ready. The newly arena-sponsored longhorn expressed that the past month of training has been difficult but that she has come out the other side of it, ready to speed her way into the NCAA post-season.