“If You’re Serious About Swimming, You Need This in Your Toolbox!”

Courtesy of Neon Innovation, a SwimSwam partner.

That is what Jeff Bowlus, Coach of Bluffton University had to say about Neon Pace Clock. Coaches across the country are raving about this revolutionary training tool that’s transforming swim practices. While many coaches initially thought it would merely supplement their workouts, the powerful and unique capabilities of Neon Pace Clock have enabled coaches to implement innovative training they hadn’t even thought of before. This game-changing device is not just enhancing practices—it’s taking training to a whole new level.

Simplify Practice. Amplify Success.

With Neon Pace Clock’s advanced features, coaches can effortlessly tailor workouts to meet the specific needs of each swimmer without the hassle of rewriting entire sets.

Custom Intervals Made Easy : The free Neon Swim app allows coaches to create multiple interval groups within the same workout. Whether you have sprinters doing 10×50m sprints or distance swimmers tackling 5×400m endurance sets, customization is seamless and coaches can specify multiple intervals for each line of a workout without having to rewrite the rest of it.

: The allows coaches to create multiple interval groups within the same workout. Whether you have sprinters doing 10×50m sprints or distance swimmers tackling 5×400m endurance sets, customization is seamless and coaches can specify multiple intervals for each line of a workout without having to rewrite the rest of it. Eliminate Redundancy : No more juggling multiple workout plans or manually writing a bunch of workouts for different groups. Just create one workout and tell Neon Swim what’s different between the groups and the app will automatically create the full workouts for each group. Neon Swim and Neon Pace Clock streamlines this process, saving valuable time and reducing errors.

: No more juggling multiple workout plans or manually writing a bunch of workouts for different groups. Just between the groups and the app will automatically create the full workouts for each group. Neon Swim and Neon Pace Clock streamlines this process, saving valuable time and reducing errors. Tailored Training for Optimal Results: By assigning specific intervals and sets to individual swimmers or lanes, coaches can ensure that each athlete receives the precise training they need to excel. And with intervals being programmed , there’s no need to round to 5’s or 10’s— you can give the swimmer the exact workout they need.

Programmability: Focus. Execute. Excel.

Managing large groups of swimmers can be challenging, but the Neon Pace Clock simplifies this task, allowing both coaches and swimmers to concentrate on executing the best practice possible.

Rep Counts and Send-Off Sounds : With visual rep counts and customizable audio cues, swimmers always know exactly when to start and how many reps they’ve completed. This keeps everyone on the same page and the workout flowing smoothly. Do you have crowded lanes and need to go 4 seconds apart? Or maybe extra space going 7 seconds apart? Neon Pace Clock’s send off sounds will tell swimmers exactly when to go.

: With audio cues, swimmers always know exactly when to start and how many reps they’ve completed. This keeps everyone on the same page and the workout flowing smoothly. Do you have crowded lanes and need to go 4 seconds apart? Or maybe extra space going 7 seconds apart? Neon Pace Clock’s send off sounds will tell swimmers exactly when to go. Enhanced Group Training : These features are especially beneficial for large groups , eliminating the need for coaches to constantly shout out instructions and allowing them to focus on providing individualized feedback.

: These features are , eliminating the need for coaches to constantly shout out instructions and allowing them to focus on providing individualized feedback. Instant Time Feedback: The clock’s count-up feature lets swimmers see their exact times as they reach the wall during race pace training. This immediate feedback is invaluable for tracking progress and making real-time adjustments.

User-Friendly. Coach-Approved.

Technology should enhance your workouts, not hinder them. The Neon Pace Clock is designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind, ensuring that integrating it into your training sessions is a breeze.

User-Friendly Interface : Neon Swim’s features controls mimic a music player, making it instantly familiar. Play, pause, skip reps, or drag the slider to a specific point in the workout—all with intuitive gestures.

: Neon Swim’s features controls mimic a music player, making it instantly familiar. Play, pause, skip reps, or drag the slider to a specific point in the workout—all with intuitive gestures. Quick Setup and Programming : Uploading your intervals to the clock takes just one tap. You can even program multiple clocks simultaneously , making it ideal for even the most complex training environments.

: Uploading your intervals to the clock takes just one tap. , making it ideal for even the most complex training environments. Comprehensive Support: We provide detailed documentation in both video and print formats to ensure you get the most out of your Neon Pace Clock.

Confidence Guaranteed: We’re so confident you’ll love the Neon Pace Clock that we offer a 30-day full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.

Coaches Are Raving About Neon Pace Clock

“The Neon Pace Clock is an absolute game changer for swim training—it’s like having your own personal coach right on deck! With the ability to sync multiple clocks, you can customize practice intervals for each lane or training group, keeping everyone focused and fired up. The flexibility to create workouts from your laptop or phone is a lifesaver. But let me tell you, my two favorite features are the countdown function and the ability to blast custom send-offs through a Bluetooth speaker. Hearing those cues loud and clear? It adds a whole new level of excitement to every workout! This clock isn’t just about keeping time; it’s about elevating the entire training experience. If you’re serious about swimming, you need this in your toolbox!”

-Jeff Bowlus, Assistant Coach – Bluffton University

“Our practices have become more efficient and energized. Syncing multiple clocks and customizing intervals for each lane offer personalized training for every swimmer. Creating workouts from my laptop or phone is intuitive and user-friendly. The countdown function and custom send-offs via Bluetooth are game-changers that keep even the most complicated practices organized. If you’re serious about elevating your swim program, this is the must-have tool!”

-Dalton Regenbogen, Head Coach – Kettle Run High School

“This pace clock is unbelievable. It can do anything you’d need.”

-Doug Fonder, Founder International Swim Coaches Association

“The kids don’t have to worry about the intervals at all. They can just work on the focus that we have for that set.”

-Matt Mast, Head Coach – Westridge Waves

“We’re looking for that edge. And one of the things we’ve found is that with using the programmable pace clocks, we’re able to focus on the kids. The kids know what they need to do and what their times are.”

-Aaron Dean, Head Coach – Occoquan Swimming

About Neon Pace Clock and Neon Swim

Neon Pace Clock is a revolutionary tool designed to transform swim practices. It offers programmable intervals, easy-to-read 10 inch numbers, rep counts, send off sounds and features that allow both coaches and swimmers to focus on performance and quality of practice.

Complementing the clock is the Neon Swim app. Neon Swim allows coaches to write different intervals for each group of swimmers (known as interval groups) and program each interval group to a different Neon Pace Clock with one tap. This exclusive feature is particularly useful for managing large practices with varying skill levels. Moreover, with Neon Swim, coaches can create, send, and print workout PDFs tailored for each interval group or produce a master copy that includes all intervals for easy reference.

Together, Neon Pace Clock and Neon Swim are game-changers for any swim team looking to take their training to the next level.

