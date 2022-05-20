Hunter Armstrong Unpacks World Champ Trials, Decision to Go Pro

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

In this episode of the SwimSwam Podcast, we sat down with newly-minted world record holder Hunter Armstrong of Ohio State. Armstrong, who is fresh off of 2 national titles in the 50 and 100 backstroke, speaks about his spring season, from a career Big Ten Championships to an underwhelming NCAAs. He also dissects his decision to go pro, leaving the NCAA system behind in favor of a more long course and swimming-centric focus.

