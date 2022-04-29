Hunter Armstrong on 50Bk WR: “The more walls there are, the worse I get”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 50 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 23.80 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2021)

American Record: 24.01 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

US Open Record: 24.01 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

Jr World Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

FINA “A” Cut: 25.17

Podium:

Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State – 23.71 Justin Ress, Mission Viejo – 23.92 Shaine Casas, Unattached – 24.00 Ryan Murphy, Cal – 24.57 Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 24.80 Adam Chaney, Florida – 24.82 Jack Aikins, Virginia – 25.04 Daniel Carr, Unattached – 25.10

In an explosive ending to the meet, Hunter Armstrong broke the World Record in the 50 back with a massive 23.71. After taking down the American and U.S. Open Records in prelims with 24.01, Armstrong took another three-tenths off his new PB to beat Kliment Kolesnikov’s 23.80 from European Championships last summer.

Justin Ress came in second in 23.92, becoming only the third swimmer in history to dip under the 24-second barrier. Third-place Shaine Casas almost did it as well, stopping the clock at 24.00.

Armstrong and Ress now lead the world rankings for the 2021-22 season. Kolesnikov is third. Casas is fourth, with nearly a half-second between him and fifth-place Robert Glinta of Roumania.