Hugh Boris Commits To Villanova With Conference Scoring Breaststroke Times (2025)

Winter Juniors finalist Hugh Boris has announced his commitment to Villanova for the fall of 2025. While his mother was an All-American swimmer at Harvard, with his commitment, Boris continues on the family legacy at Villanova as his father and brother both attended.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continuing my athletic and academic career at Villanova University. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches, especially coach Shawn, coach Keanan, and coach Rick for helping me through this process. Go Cats!

Boris switched from lacrosse to swimming in his freshman year of high school at Regis Jesuit, most recently taking sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the CHSAA Boys 5A State Championship. In addition to competing for his high school, Boris trains with the University of Denver Hilltoppers club team.

A two-time 2024 Western Zone Senior Championship finalist, Boris last competed at the 2024 Winter Junior Championship West, where he made the ‘C’ final of the boys’ 200 breaststroke, finishing 22nd overall (2:00.20). He also finished 48th in the 100 breaststroke (55.97).

Before Winter Juniors, Boris hit altitude-adjusted lifetime bests in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, and 400 IM at November’s Denver Invitational.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke: 55.46 (altitude adjusted)

200 breaststroke: 1:59.74 (altitude adjusted)

200 IM: 1:53.02

400 IM: 4:04.00 (altitude adjusted)

Boris’ breaststroke speed makes him a strong pickup for Villanova. Both his altitude-adjusted lifetime bests and his recent performances at Winter Juniors would’ve made him the fastest swimmer on Villanova’s roster for the 2023-24 season in both events. Last year, no Villanova man broke 56 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, and Boris will likely find himself playing an important role on the team’s relays in addition to his individual events.

His altitude-adjusted lifetime bests would’ve both made the ‘A’ final at the 2024 Big East Championships, where Villanova finished fourth. His 200 breaststroke best would’ve placed 4th, while his 100 breaststroke best would’ve been sixth.

His 200 IM best—a 1:53.02—would’ve snuck into the ‘B’ final and taken 15th, meaning Boris is a serious threat to be a three-event scorer at his conference championships in his freshman season.

