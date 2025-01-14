Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #1000

by Dan Dingman

January 13th, 2025

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  In-Season Recovery
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Coach Notes

It’s final exam week and 1 week post mid season taper meet. The athletes need to start building back up, but also need a distraction from exams so tried to keep them moving every 12 minutes into a different thing. They seemed to enjoy how it kept them moving, but wasn’t mentally taxing.


Matt Williams
Assistant Coach/Sprint Group Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Northern Michigan University

