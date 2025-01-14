Daily Swim Coach Workout #1000

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Coach Notes
It’s final exam week and 1 week post mid season taper meet. The athletes need to start building back up, but also need a distraction from exams so tried to keep them moving every 12 minutes into a different thing. They seemed to enjoy how it kept them moving, but wasn’t mentally taxing.
Matt Williams
Assistant Coach/Sprint Group Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Northern Michigan University
