How’d You Do On Our Weekend Swimming Crossword Puzzle?

Did you get a chance to sharpen up those pencils and get to work on the latest SwimSwam Crossword Challenge? This was #4 in our series of checkered brain teasers meant to keep your mind engaged and on point as some of us are slowly making our way back to the pool.

This edition mixed some past stats with current events, while some general swimming jargon was thrown in for extra fun.

Look for more crossword puzzles coming your way, varying in difficulty. From the reader comments, this one appeared to be easier than the previous 3.

Below is the original puzzle, with the answers depicted at the bottom of the post.

Instructions to complete online:

Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue

Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down

The active cell is highlighted in blue

Start typing in the word

Hit enter when you are done typing in the word

The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong

You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword and the arrow keys