Hollie Bonewit-Cron Named Head Coach At Miami (OH) University

Hollie Bonewit-Cron has been named the Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Program at Miami (OH) University, as announced by Miami Director of Athletics David Sayler on Tuesday. Sayler also announced the team will be under a new combined model beginning at the start of the 2016-17 season.

“We are excited to welcome Hollie to Miami Athletics,” said Sayler. “Hollie has proven she can recruit, develop student-athletes and build a winning program the right way. Her experience coaching both men and women as well as her knowledge of the Mid-American Conference as a student-athlete makes her the perfect fit for Miami.“

Before getting hired at Miami Bonewit-Cron coached the Nova Southeastern Sharks men’s and women’s teams for seven years, a program that got built from the ground up with their first competition taking place in the 2010-11 season.

Bonewit-Cron turned the team into a legitimate NCAA contender, taking 4th place at the 2016 NCAA Division 2 Championships on the men’s side. In her time with the Sharks Bonewit-Cron won two sunshine state conference coach of the year awards. four SSC Championships, and 12 NCAA individual titles from six different champions.

“I am very excited and thankful to David Sayler and the entire search committee for entrusting me to lead the future of the Miami University Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program,” said Bonewit-Cron. “I am honored and privileged to take over this newly combined program that has demonstrated decades of success both in the pool and the classroom. This position has given my family an opportunity to be back in our home state of Ohio and I look forward to mentoring both present and future members of the Miami University swimming and diving family.”

She also served as the Head Olympic Coach of Grenada, where she coached NSU standout Esau Simpson to a new national record at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Bonewit-Cron began her collegiate coaching career at Georgia Southern University in 2000, before serving as an assistant at the University of Florida from 2002-2008. Prior to NSU she spent one year as a volunteer assistant with the University of Miami.

Formerly a collegiate swimmer at the Ohio University, Bonewit-Cron earned NCAA All-American honors in her senior year in the 200 breaststroke and won six individual MAC titles leading the team to the overall title.