Holden Smith’s 1:46.08 200 Yard Fly Rattles 17-18 LSC Record in Wisconsin

2020 Wisconsin 18&Under Winter Championships

  • December 11-13, 2020
  • Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
  • Prelims in Short Course Yards (25 yards)
  • Finals in Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “WI-2020 Speedo 18&U Winter Championships”
  • Full Meet Results

Texas commit Holden Smith of Race Pace Club swam his last race of the Wisconsin 18&Under Winter Championships  during prelims, in short course yards, and he made it count. Smith won the 200 yard fly by posting a best time of 1:46.08, narrowly missing the 17-18 LSC record by .01. This time crushed the lifetime best that he swam last month by more than 2 seconds. The 200 yard fly LSC record was set 11 years ago by Luke Bushman who is now a University of Minnesota graduate.

In finals tonight, which were swam in long course meters, 15-year-old Isaac Fleig ended his races by dropping about 4 seconds in the 200 meter fly and snagging 2nd place with a new Winter Juniors qualifying time of 2:06.53. In 1st place was Gavin Rogers of Highlands Ranch Aquatics with a time of 2:05.58, within 2 seconds of his lifetime best from December. This was Fleig’s 2nd personal best time today, after his 1000 yard free where shaved 4 seconds off of his lifetime best, touching the wall in 1st place at 9:29.67.

Elmbrook Swim Club’s Maggie Wanezek claimed 1st place in back-to-back events tonight, first winning the 200 meter back with a time of 2:15.54. This is one of Wanezek’s Olympic Trial qualifying events, and she added just over 2 seconds from the lifetime best she posted at 2019 Summer Junior Nationals. Malia Francis of the Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers touched the wall in 2nd place with a time of 2:17.77, about one and a half seconds off her lifetime best from January.

Then, 15-year-old Wanezek took 1st place in the 100 meter free with a time of 58.23, slightly off her best time, 57.88. In 2nd place was her teammate Lucy Thomas who broke 1:00 for the first time, touching the wall at 58.37 with a new Futures qualifying time.

In the women’s 200 meter fly, 15-year-old Campbell Stoll from Elmbrook Swim Club won the 200 meter fly with a new Winter Juniors qualifying time of 2:18.21, crushing her previous best time by more than 7 seconds. Caroline Bricker of Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics touched the wall 2nd at 2:19.96, matching her lifetime best from the 2019 Colorado CSI Senior State Championships.

In the men’s 200 meter back, Leighton Wright of Highlands Ranch Aquatics claimed 1st place  with a best time of 2:07.58, taking 3 seconds off of his previous best from December, 2019. Elmbrook’s 16-year-old Michael Long took 2nd with a time of 2:10.34, lowering the Futures qualifying time he first swam in 2019.

Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers’ Ozan Kalafat touched 1st in the men’s 100 meter free with a major time drop of 3 seconds. The 16-year-old acquired a new Futures qualifying time of 53.67.

After 3 days of racing, Stoll was declared the women’s high point winner of the meet with a total of 131 points and Fleig was named the men’s high point winner, also with 131 points.

Other Top Swims From Prelims (SCY)

  • In the 200 yard back, 15-year-olds Maggie Wanezek and Campbell Stoll finished 1-2 at 1:57.45 and 1:58.35, respectively. This was a best time for Stoll by half-a-second and a 1 second add for Wanezek.
  •  Leighton Wright won the men’s 200 yard back by dropping 1 second from his lifetime best for a time of 1:48.11.
  • 14-year-old Mila Nikanorov of Highlands Ranch Aquatic dropped nearly 30 seconds to claim 1st in the 1000 free with a new Futures qualifying time of 10:16.32.
  • 16-year-old Kevin Glennon from Countryside YMCA posted a 1:49.84 in the 200 yard fly, dropping about 3 seconds from the lifetime best that he swam in October.

