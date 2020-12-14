Sandidge and Kelly Crack Age Group Top 20, Hulet Hits 1:42 200 BK in Lewisville

2020 U.S. WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS – NORTH TEXAS SITE

December 11-13, 2020

Lewisville, TX

Results on Meet Mobile: ’20 NT LAC ARENA Winter Championships’

Several swims tonight in Lewisville made a splash in the age group all-time rankings.

In the men’s 1650 free, City of Richardson’s Levi Sandidge lopped ten seconds off of his old best for a win at 15:02.02, ahead of his teammates Trey Dickey (15:12.44) and Giovanni Linscheer (15:19.21). Dickey took four seconds off his old best and Linscheer demolished his by 17. Sandidge now ranks #13 all-time in the 15-16 age group, while Linscheer pops into the top 100 at #80. Both are currently 16.

Nitro 14-year-old Jeremy Kelly was fourth in the 200 IM in a lifetime best 1:50.66. He shoots up to #9 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

In that race, Metroplex 16-year-old Zhier Fan picked up a win in the 200 IM, coming in just off of a best with a 1:47.92. Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Antonio Romero was 1:49.17 for seconds, dropping over a second and breaking 1:50 for the first time. Wyatt Fields of Woodlands Swim Team also broke 1:50, going 1:49.65.

Woodlands Swim Team’s Tyler Hulet had another great swim after nearly breaking 47 in the 100 back last night. He dropped over a second in the 200 back, winning by over four seconds with a big 1:42.87.

On the women’s side, Malia Rausch added to her win tally with a 16:19.80. That time is a best by almost 20 seconds for the Austin Swim Club standout. Rausch went a best in the 100 free, too, going 49.78, though she was beaten to the finish by South Shore Sails’ Cory Shanks (49.62). Shanks was a few tenths off of her best.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS