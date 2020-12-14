Sandidge and Kelly Crack Age Group Top 20, Hulet Hits 1:42 200 BK in Lewisville

2020 U.S. WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS – NORTH TEXAS SITE
- December 11-13, 2020
- Lewisville, TX
- Results on Meet Mobile: ’20 NT LAC ARENA Winter Championships’
Several swims tonight in Lewisville made a splash in the age group all-time rankings.
In the men’s 1650 free, City of Richardson’s Levi Sandidge lopped ten seconds off of his old best for a win at 15:02.02, ahead of his teammates Trey Dickey (15:12.44) and Giovanni Linscheer (15:19.21). Dickey took four seconds off his old best and Linscheer demolished his by 17. Sandidge now ranks #13 all-time in the 15-16 age group, while Linscheer pops into the top 100 at #80. Both are currently 16.
Nitro 14-year-old Jeremy Kelly was fourth in the 200 IM in a lifetime best 1:50.66. He shoots up to #9 all-time in the 13-14 age group.
In that race, Metroplex 16-year-old Zhier Fan picked up a win in the 200 IM, coming in just off of a best with a 1:47.92. Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Antonio Romero was 1:49.17 for seconds, dropping over a second and breaking 1:50 for the first time. Wyatt Fields of Woodlands Swim Team also broke 1:50, going 1:49.65.
Woodlands Swim Team’s Tyler Hulet had another great swim after nearly breaking 47 in the 100 back last night. He dropped over a second in the 200 back, winning by over four seconds with a big 1:42.87.
On the women’s side, Malia Rausch added to her win tally with a 16:19.80. That time is a best by almost 20 seconds for the Austin Swim Club standout. Rausch went a best in the 100 free, too, going 49.78, though she was beaten to the finish by South Shore Sails’ Cory Shanks (49.62). Shanks was a few tenths off of her best.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- In the women’s 200 back, Nitro’s Ana Herceg nipped her old best, clocking a 1:55.91 for the win.
- South Shore Sails’ Seth Reno, after breaking 20 seconds in the 50 free for the first time earlier in the weekend, broke 44 for the first time tonight in the 100 free. He won the race with a personal best of 43.81.
The overall speed and depth in this meet is insane.
agreed, also this aggies class is going to be really good… hulet, reno, kabbara