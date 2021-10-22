High School Sophomore Lexi Stephens Opens SCY Season With 5 Lifetime Bests

2021 VA NOVA Senior Kickoff
- October 16-17, 2021
- Nova – Regency Mall
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals
- Results on Meet Mobile: NOVA Senior Kick Off
NOVA of Virginia hosted a short course timed final meet this weekend at their new 50 meter facility that gained attention over the summer because it is located in a converted Macy’s.
Among the results was a new lifetime best for 15-year old Lexi Stephens, a high school sophomore from nearby Poseidon Aquatics.
As Stephens prepares for next summer’s ramp-up of the class of 2024 recruiting cycle, she put in a statement swim of 54.56 in the 100 yard backstroke. That was a new lifetime best for her by almost a second, clearing her previous best of 55.39 done at NCSAs in March.
In her first meet since early August, Stephens went ham, swimming personal bests in 5 of her 6 individual events.
Stephens’ Time Drops:
|Lexi Stephens
|Lexi Stephens
|NOVA Fall Kickoff
|Previous Personal Best
|Time Drop
|50 free
|24.53
|24.43
|N/A
|100 free
|52.88
|54.25
|1.37s
|500 free
|5:09.71
|5:12.31
|2.60s
|1000 free
|10:42.30
|11:30.74
|48.45s
|100 back
|54.56
|55.39
|.83s
|100 breast
|1:07.00
|1:07.92
|.92s
Time drops are nothing new for Stephens, as she’s been on an absolute tear since 2018. For example, she’s gone best times in her last five sanctioned 500 free swims. A sprinter who has really diversified her skill set over the last 12 months, Stephens’ recruiting stock is trending rapidly upward.
Other Headline Swims:
- Another 15-year old, Harry Belcher from the hosts NOVA, swam three lifetime bests. He posted a 9:40.85 in the 1000 free, a 1:57.02 in the 200 back, a 2:17.17 in the 200 breast, and a 1:58.36 in the 200 fly. That 200 backstroke has been his primary event, and the one where he achieved his first NCSA Junior Nationals cut over the summer. Belcher appears to be just a freshman in high school.
- Another NOVA 15-year old Amanda Barnard swam three personal bests and won two races. Her personal bests came in the 200 free (1:53.81), 200 back (2:07.65), and 200 fly (2:04.38). Of those, she won the 200 fly. She also picked up a win in the 100 breast (1:05.39). Barnard is a wildly-versatile sophomore and the defending Virginia Class 4 Champion in the 200 IM and 500 free.