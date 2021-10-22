High School Sophomore Lexi Stephens Opens SCY Season With 5 Lifetime Bests

2021 VA NOVA Senior Kickoff

October 16-17, 2021

Nova – Regency Mall

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Results on Meet Mobile: NOVA Senior Kick Off

NOVA of Virginia hosted a short course timed final meet this weekend at their new 50 meter facility that gained attention over the summer because it is located in a converted Macy’s.

Among the results was a new lifetime best for 15-year old Lexi Stephens, a high school sophomore from nearby Poseidon Aquatics.

As Stephens prepares for next summer’s ramp-up of the class of 2024 recruiting cycle, she put in a statement swim of 54.56 in the 100 yard backstroke. That was a new lifetime best for her by almost a second, clearing her previous best of 55.39 done at NCSAs in March.

In her first meet since early August, Stephens went ham, swimming personal bests in 5 of her 6 individual events.

Stephens’ Time Drops:

Lexi Stephens Lexi Stephens NOVA Fall Kickoff Previous Personal Best Time Drop 50 free 24.53 24.43 N/A 100 free 52.88 54.25 1.37s 500 free 5:09.71 5:12.31 2.60s 1000 free 10:42.30 11:30.74 48.45s 100 back 54.56 55.39 .83s 100 breast 1:07.00 1:07.92 .92s

Time drops are nothing new for Stephens, as she’s been on an absolute tear since 2018. For example, she’s gone best times in her last five sanctioned 500 free swims. A sprinter who has really diversified her skill set over the last 12 months, Stephens’ recruiting stock is trending rapidly upward.

Other Headline Swims: