Hibbett, O’Connor Opt Out of Prelims for Day 2 of British Champs

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heading into day 2 prelims of the British Championships, 200 free runner-up Holly Hibbett and versatile Siobhan-Marie O’Connor scratched out of their respective races.

Hibbett, after missing the 200 free title by 0.01s to Freya Anderson, will not be swimming the 800 free, where she was the top seed by 10 seconds (8:29.05). Her seed time is well under the FINA “A” time standard of 8:38.56. Second place seed Polly Holden still remains absent from the meet as she also did not swim the 200 free on Monday. Taking the top spot in the 800 free now is Danielle Huskisson (8:46.20).

O’Connor, on the other hand, looks to be saving up for her more signature races. O’Connor scratched out of the 200 breast, where she was seeded 4th. Later in the meet, O’Connor is the 2nd seed in the 100 free and the top seed in the 100 breast and 200 IM. At some point in time, O’Connor has earned British titles in those 3 events.

Other scratches include Ryan Brown (men’s 200 free) and men’s 50 breast seeds James Lewis and Oliver Crosby, who also remain absent from the meet after opting out of the 100 breast on Monday.

