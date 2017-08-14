Henderson & Pratt Set Themselves Apart At 2017 Canada Summer Games

The 2017 Canada Summer Games have officially concluded, but not before several up-and-coming athletes amidst the emerging sports nation made their marks in the Pan Am Pool. The swimming competition took place from Monday, August 7th through Saturday, August 12th, but over the entire two-week Games over 4,000 Canadian athletes competed in over 250 events across 16 sports.

Ontario took the top province honors, while British Columbia finished in runner-up position with Quebec finishing 3rd overall.

2017 Canada Summer Games

Top 5 Provinces (Overall Medals)

Rank Province G S B 1 ON 87 65 60 2 BC 55 49 42 3 QC 45 41 52 4 AB 26 38 33 5 NS 13 21 15

Helping Ontario top the standings was 15-year-old swimmer Hanna Henderson of the Etobicoke Swim Club. Henderson earned an incredible 11 medals throughout the swimming competition to become the most decorated female at a Canada Summer Games. Included in her haul were golds in the 50m backstroke (29.57) and 100m backstroke events (1:03.88), as well as silver in the 100m freestyle (57.74) and 200m butterfly (2:16.51).

Joining Henderson in history-making was now-15-year-old Cole Pratt of Alberta. Having turned 15 after the meet, Pratt scored a remarkable 4 individual Canadian age group records for the 13-14 boys’ category at the Pan Am Pool. He touched in 1:54.04 in the 200m freestyle for a new age group record, which wiped out an old 1:55.55 record held by Aaron Chanas-Larue since way back in 2009.

Pratt also won the 100m backstroke in a new age group record-setting effort of 56.82, a mark which scorched his own personal best and previous age record of 58.05 from just last month. Pratt’s other national age group records came in the 200m fly and 200m IM, where he earned gold medals in times of 2:03.42 and 2:05.26, respectively.

All told, Pratt earned 10 swimming medals to make him the most decorated male of the Canada Summer Games. Ontario’s Graysen Bernard was alongside Pratt with 10 medals as well. To his credit individually, Bernard took 50m back gold in 26.70 and 200m back gold in 2:05.19. Bernard also got the job done in the 400m IM to top the podium in a time of 4:30.05. He also earned individual silvers in the 100m back and 200m IM event, while also taking bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Meet Results