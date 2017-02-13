Hawaii Set To Host South Shore Classic At Beginning Of May

The South Shore Classic is a Swim race designed to be exciting and fun for swimmers of any age.

If you are 14 or under, you will be in the Keiki half mile race which will start with the youngest participants first with older participants starting seconds or minutes later. The first person across the finish line is the overall winner! Each participant will also get their official half-mile finishing time regardless of starting wave.

Our adult 1 mile races for ages 15 to 99 will start with our most seasoned swimmers in the first wave with the swimmers getting progressively younger. The first swimmer across the finish line will be declared the male or female champion, giving swimmers of all ages the chance to compete for the overall crown!

The elites race 2 miles with the women getting a head start on the men. The elite race is recommended for swimmers that can complete 800 meters in under 10:30 . The top 5 crossing the finish line earn awards.

News courtesy of Kamehameha Swim Club.