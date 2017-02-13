2017 Big Ten Women’s Psych Sheets Available

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central: here
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets Here
Psych sheets for the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships have been sent out, and unlike their counterparts in the ACC and SEC, Big Ten coaches have entered their swimmers almost entirely to just the 3 events they are ultimately entitled to.
There are a few swimmers over-entered (Ohio State star and the conference’s best sprinter Zhesi Li, for example, has 4 entries), but more can be gleaned from these psych sheets than any of the other major conference ones we’ve posted about so far.
There weren’t many decisions for Big Ten swimmers to make, and for the most part, those decisions that existed were made in line with the ‘status quo,’ or whatever the athlete swam last year.
Among the highlights of the psych sheets:
- Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge will swim the 200 free, 500 free, and 1650 free, passing on the 100 where she would’ve been the #4 seed.
- Michigan’s Gabby Deloof, of the famous Michigan Deloof sisters, will swim the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 free. She’s seeded 9th in the 100 back, but would’ve been the 8th seed in the 100 back.
- Michigan’s Rose Bi opted for the 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM, bypassing the 200 free.
- In spite of making big progress in the 100 back, Indiana junior Kennedy Goss will stick with the same 500 free/200 back/200 free schedule that she swam at both Big Tens and NCAAs last season. While Goss ranks 2nd in the Big Ten in the 100 back (52.89), the time puts her only 37th in the NCAA – her best national scoring chances remain in the other 3 events.
- Iowa’s Emma Sougstad bypassed a 7th seed in the 100 fly for a 10th seed in the 200 IM. The 100 fly would conflict with her best event, the 100 breaststroke.
- Both Lilly King and Kierra Smith, the conference’s two breaststroke stars and NCAA Champions in the stroke, have chosen the 200 IM as their 3rd event. King is seeded 8th in 1:59.28, and Smith is seeded 53rd in 2:05.83. Both swimmers should factor into the A final this week.
