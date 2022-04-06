Great Britain’s World Championship Qualifiers Through Two Days of Trials

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A total of 14 British swimmers are currently locked in to qualify for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest through two days of the British Swimming Trials in Sheffield.

All 14 came into the week pre-qualified for the championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo Olympic Games. If an athlete finished in the top-six of an individual event in Tokyo, they qualified for Worlds. If two British swimmers did so, both would qualify for the Worlds team, but only the swimmer finishing higher would be locked in for that specific event, according to the selection procedure.

The following swimmers pre-qualified for Budapest individually:

Both Duncan Scott (men’s 200 free) and James Wilby (men’s 100 breast) also finished in the top-six of those respective events in Tokyo, but finished behind Tom Dean and Adam Peaty, meaning they weren’t locked in for those races in Budapest.

On Day 1 in Sheffield, Wilby placed second to Peaty in a time of 59.17, securing his 100 breast spot at Budapest as he was under the qualifying time of 59.44.

In addition to those 11 swimmers, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will all earn Worlds qualification due to the fact that they swam on a medal-winning relay final at the Olympics. They will be relay-only swimmers if they don’t qualify in any individual event this week.

Through two days, Peaty and Wilby are the only swimmers to have been under British Swimming’s World Championship qualifying standards in a final.

Here’s a look at how the British roster for Worlds currently stacks up:

BRITISH WORLDS TEAM TRACKER

*Currently relay-only

There are some swimmers pre-qualified for Worlds who have won events in Sheffield and thus will likely add those to their World Championship schedules in June. Abbie Wood won the women’s 200 breast, Daniel Jervis won the men’s 400 free and Luke Greenbank won the men’s 100 back.

James Guy also won the men’s 200 fly, though he’s currently only a relay-only swimmer and would need to get under the qualifying time in a different event to assure himself the opportunity to race individual events in Budapest.

While the above list only tracks the automatic qualifiers for Worlds, the GB head coach can nominate additional athletes (and entries) upon the conclusion of the British Swimming Championships.