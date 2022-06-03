GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 6/3/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Andrew Coombs, 14, King Aquatic Club (KING-PN): Coombs popped off a time of 25.95 in the 50 fly (LCM) two weeks ago at the IST Sockeye Springtime meet, ranking him as the sixth-fastest 14-year-old boy in U.S. history. Coombs, a member of the King Aquatic Club, also swam a best of 52.84 in the 100 free to rank 30th all-time in the 13-14 age group, and he added bests in the 200 back (2:15.03) and 400 IM (4:43.39). Earlier in the month, Coombs also set respective bests of 57.35 and 2:08.10 in the 100 and 200 fly, ranking 57th and 87th in age group history.

Molly Sweeney, 14, Carmel Swim Club (CSC-IN): Sweeney has already set a new lifetime best in an incredible 11 events this long course season, adding four at the Indy Spring Cup in Indianapolis two weeks ago. The 14-year-old Carmel Swim Club member put up a PB of 57.28 in the 100 free to tie for 73rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, and also clocked 1:12.06 in the 100 breaststroke to tie for 80th.

Juan Pupo-Buch, 12, Coast Aquatics (CA-SE): Pupo-Buch joined the elusive club of boys who have broken the 26-second mark in the long course 50 free at the PCST Speedo Invitational in Panama City Beach, clocking 25.96 to rank 40th all-time in the 11-12 age group. The Coast Aquatics swimmers swam three more personal bests at the competition, including a 58.56 in the 100 free. Based on USA Swimming’s database, this was his last meet prior to moving up into the 13-14 category.

Leah Walden, 12, Bluefish Swim Club (ABF-NE): The 12-year-old put up six bests at the BGSC Spring Fling in Providence, higlighted by a 1:09.82 effort in the 100 backstroke that improved on her previous best of 1:11.31 set in April. She also clocked 2:31.04 in the 200 back, just off her April best of 2:29.17 which ranks fifth among 12-year-old girls this season.

Shareef Elaydi, 12, Santa Clara Swim Club (SCSC-PC): Elaydi reeled off six new best times at the Mike Snyder Memorial Meet in Clovis over the weekend, highlighted by his showings of 2:21.49 in the 200 IM and 1:13.15 in the 100 breast. Both swims helped the Santa Clara Swim Club member crack the all-time top 100 in the boys’ 11-12 age group.

Kelsey Zhang, 14, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA-PC): Zhang, a member of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, notched personal bests in five events at the PASA May LCM meet in San Jose, headlined by a swim of 1:02.38 in the 100 fly. That times took out her previous best by over a second (1:03.40) and ranks third in the 2021-22 season among 14-year-old girls.

