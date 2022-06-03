Daily Swim Coach Workout #675

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

1 x 250 Fr Catch-up @ 4:00

2 x 200 Bk SKPS @ 3:15

3 x 100 Br double pull out @ 2:00

4 x 75 Bk, Br, Fr, @ 1:20

5 x 50 No 1 Stroke (D) choice @ 1:15



Pre-set

6 x 50 No 1 stroke Drift @ 1:00 [drift speed up to max pace by centre pool then drift speed down to the pool end]



Main Set

10 x 100 odds Fr, Evens stroke best effort @ 5:00

[aim to wait for peak lactate level to build, but O2 debt is repaid before next 100]



Swim Down

6 x 75 S, D ,Scull choice @ 1:45



