Daily Swim Coach Workout #675

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up
1 x 250 Fr Catch-up @ 4:00
2 x 200 Bk SKPS @ 3:15
3 x 100 Br double pull out @ 2:00
4 x 75 Bk, Br, Fr, @ 1:20
5 x 50 No 1 Stroke (D) choice @ 1:15
Pre-set
6 x 50 No 1 stroke Drift @ 1:00 [drift speed up to max pace by centre pool then drift speed down to the pool end]
Main Set
10 x 100 odds Fr, Evens stroke best effort @ 5:00
[aim to wait for peak lactate level to build, but O2 debt is repaid before next 100]
Swim Down
6 x 75 S, D ,Scull choice @ 1:45
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
SKPS = swim, kick, pull, swim
drift = speed up until in the middle of the pool you do 3 strokes at max then drift back down to a stop.
john weaver
Head Coach, Rochdale Aquabears
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.