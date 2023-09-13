German Olympian Andreas Waschburger Sets New World Record Crossing English Channel

German Olympian Andreas Waschburger shattered the world record for a one-way crossing of the English Channel on Sept. 8, knocking off the previous standard by nearly 10 minutes.

Waschburger, 36, finished the swim in a time of 6:45:25, breaking the previous standard of 6:55:00 established by Australian Trent Grimsey exactly 11 years ago to the day.

🎉Andreas Waschburger 🇩🇪 crossed the English Channel in 6 hours and 45 minutes today, thus setting a new record, surpassing the previous record of Australian Trent Grimsey, which was 6 hours and 55 minutes in 2012.#englishchannel #englishchannelswim #longdistanceswimming pic.twitter.com/gLjEGmHOh9 — Retro Swimming (@RetroSwimming) September 10, 2023

Waschburger departed for the 32.3-kilometer swim in the early morning hours in Dover, England, and made his way to Calais, France under near-optimal conditions with little wind and water temperature in the range of 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

His swim was delayed by a few weeks due to weather, having initially planned to set off in late August.

“I’m overjoyed. A burden has been lifted for me,” Waschburger said, according to German outlet SR. “It was a long way to get there.”

NEW WORLD RECORD (once ratified!) Unofficial success on 8 September: 1-way solo Andreas Waschburger, time 6:45:25, pilot Mike Oram. Huge congratulations on a beautiful arc to Cap Gris Nez to set a new world record. Just over the time of a solo qualifying swim! Amazing. pic.twitter.com/z8DagcaVzf — CS&PF (@csandpf) September 8, 2023

Waschburger was accompanied by a support boat with an experienced navigator, who provided with him fuel every 20 minutes or so throughout the journey.

“That was an extra carbohydrate mixture,” said Waschburger of what he was using to fuel. “We also mixed caffeine in there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Waschburger (@andreaswaschburger)

Waschburger has plenty of experience competing on the international stage in open water events, most notably racing at the 2012 Olympic Games in London where he finished 8th in the men’s 10km.

He also finished 10th in the 10km at the 2011 World Championships and notched several wins on the European Open Water Cup scene in the early 2010s.

Recently, he has shifted his focus to ice swimming, having won gold on Germany’s mixed relay at the 2023 World Ice Swimming Championships.

He said his next goal is the 2024 European Ice Championships in Bulgaria, which will run at the beginning of February next year.