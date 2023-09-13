Where Are The 2024 Division I Mid-Major Conference Meets?

The 2023-2024 college season is nearly upon us with intrasquads and dual meets beginning as early as this week. Looking ahead to the 2024 championship season, we’ve compiled where and when the Division I mid-major conferences are holding their respective meets this season.

Some teams have shuffled around, however, one of the most notable differences is that the Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) has transformed into the ASUN. Joining the former CCSA members on the men’s side will be SMU and Florida Atlantic.

The women’s side of the CCSA-turned-ASUN lost James Madison, Georgia Southern, and Old Dominion to the Sun Belt Conference, which announced this spring that it will sponsor swimming & diving this season. Campbell also departed the CCSA/ASUN for the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

Atlantic-10

Dates : Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Teams: Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Louis, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only), Richmond (women only)

Combined men and women

Defending Champions (men): George Washington (3x)

Defending Champions (women): George Washington (2x)

America East

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA

Teams: Binghamton, UMBC, Bryant, NJIT (men only), Maine, VMI, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont (women only)

Combined men and women

Defending Champions (men): UMBC (2x)

Defending Champions (women): New Hampshire (4x)

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

Dates : Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Teams: North Texas, Tulane, East Carolina, SMU, Florida International, Rice, Florida Atlantic

Women only

Defending Champions: Houston (7x) – now in Big 12

ASUN

Dates : Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Teams: Bellarmine, FGCU (women only), Gardner-Webb, Liberty, UNC Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only), Queens, Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), SMU (men only)

Combined men and women

Defending Champions (men): N/A

Defending Champions (women): N/A

Big East

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Teams: UConn (women only), Butler (women only), Providence, Villanova, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Xavier

Combined

Defending Champions (men): Georgetown (2x)

Defending Champions (women): Villanova (10x)

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

Dates : Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Teams: Campbell (women only), Monmouth, Stony Brook (women only), UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary, Towson, Drexel, Delaware, Northeastern (women only)

Combined

Defending Champions (men): UNC-Wilmington (2x)

Defending Champions (women): UNC-Wilmington (1x)

Horizon League

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Teams: Oakland, IUPUI, Cleveland State, Youngstown State, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay

Combined

Defending Champions (men): Oakland (10x)

Defending Champions (women): Oakland (10x)

Ivy League

Dates : Women: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24 Men: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Women: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI Men: Blodgett Pool, Boston, MA

Teams: Brown, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Separate men’s and women’s meets

Defending Champions (men): Harvard (6x)

Defending Champions (women): Princeton (1x)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

Dates : Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Siena (women only), Mount St. Mary’s

Combined

Defending Champions (men): Rider (11x)

Defending Champions (women): Fairfield (1x)

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

Dates : Men: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 Women: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Men: SIU Recreation Center, Carbondale, IL Women: Ohio Aquatic Center, Athens, OH

Teams: Southern Illinois (men only), UIC (men only), Miami (OH), Missouri State (men only), Ball State, Evansville (men only), Valparaiso (men only), Akron (women only), Buffalo (women only), Ohio (women only), Eastern Michigan (women only), Toledo (women only), Bowling Green (women only)

Separate men’s and women’s meets

Defending Champions (men): Miami (3x)

Defending Champions (women): Akron (2x)

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)

Dates : Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center, Evansville, IN

Teams: UIC, Illinois State, Little Rock, Evansville, Valparaiso, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Missouri State, Indiana State, Southern Illinois

Women only

Defending Champions (women): Missouri State (6x)

Northeast Conference (NEC)

Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Teams: Le Moyne, Howard, LIU, St. Francis, Wagner, Central Connecticut (women only), Saint Francis (women only), Sacred Heart (women only), Merrimack (women only), Stonehill (women only)

Combined

Defending Champions (men): Howard (1x)

Defending Champions (women): Central Connecticut State (1x)

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF)

Dates: Diving: Monday, February 12 – Wednesday, February 14 Swimming: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT

Teams: Pepperdine (women only), Hawaii, UC San Diego, Incarnate Word, Cal Poly, UC Davis (women only), UC Santa Barbara, Pacific, San Diego (women only), CSU Bakersfield

Combined

Defending Champions (men): BYU (3x) – now in Big 12

Defending Champions (women): Hawaii (1x)

Mountain West

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Teams: San Diego State, UNLV, Wyoming, Nevada, Fresno State, Air Force, Colorado State, San Jose State, New Mexico

Women only

Defending Champions (women): San Diego State (2x)

Patriot League

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, MD

Teams: American, Army, Boston U, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy

Combined

Defending Champions (men): Navy (19x)

Defending Champions (women): Navy (11x)

Summit League

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas

Combined

Defending Champions (men): Denver (2x)

Defending Champions (women): Denver (10x)

Sun Belt

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion

Women only

Defending Champions (women): N/A

Western Athletic Conference (WAC)