Where Are The 2024 Division I Mid-Major Conference Meets?

The 2023-2024 college season is nearly upon us with intrasquads and dual meets beginning as early as this week. Looking ahead to the 2024 championship season, we’ve compiled where and when the Division I mid-major conferences are holding their respective meets this season.
Some teams have shuffled around, however, one of the most notable differences is that the Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) has transformed into the ASUN. Joining the former CCSA members on the men’s side will be SMU and Florida Atlantic.
The women’s side of the CCSA-turned-ASUN lost James Madison, Georgia Southern, and Old Dominion to the Sun Belt Conference, which announced this spring that it will sponsor swimming & diving this season. Campbell also departed the CCSA/ASUN for the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).
Atlantic-10
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Teams: Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Louis, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only), Richmond (women only)
- Combined men and women
- Defending Champions (men): George Washington (3x)
- Defending Champions (women): George Washington (2x)
America East
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA
- Teams: Binghamton, UMBC, Bryant, NJIT (men only), Maine, VMI, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont (women only)
- Combined men and women
- Defending Champions (men): UMBC (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): New Hampshire (4x)
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
- Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25
- Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX
- Teams: North Texas, Tulane, East Carolina, SMU, Florida International, Rice, Florida Atlantic
- Women only
- Defending Champions: Houston (7x) – now in Big 12
ASUN
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- Teams: Bellarmine, FGCU (women only), Gardner-Webb, Liberty, UNC Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only), Queens, Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), SMU (men only)
- Combined men and women
- Defending Champions (men): N/A
- Defending Champions (women): N/A
Big East
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Teams: UConn (women only), Butler (women only), Providence, Villanova, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Xavier
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Georgetown (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): Villanova (10x)
Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Teams: Campbell (women only), Monmouth, Stony Brook (women only), UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary, Towson, Drexel, Delaware, Northeastern (women only)
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): UNC-Wilmington (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): UNC-Wilmington (1x)
Horizon League
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Teams: Oakland, IUPUI, Cleveland State, Youngstown State, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Oakland (10x)
- Defending Champions (women): Oakland (10x)
Ivy League
- Dates:
- Women: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Men: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location:
- Women: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI
- Men: Blodgett Pool, Boston, MA
- Teams: Brown, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale
- Separate men’s and women’s meets
- Defending Champions (men): Harvard (6x)
- Defending Champions (women): Princeton (1x)
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
- Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Siena (women only), Mount St. Mary’s
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Rider (11x)
- Defending Champions (women): Fairfield (1x)
Mid-American Conference (MAC)
- Dates:
- Men: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Women: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location:
- Men: SIU Recreation Center, Carbondale, IL
- Women: Ohio Aquatic Center, Athens, OH
- Teams: Southern Illinois (men only), UIC (men only), Miami (OH), Missouri State (men only), Ball State, Evansville (men only), Valparaiso (men only), Akron (women only), Buffalo (women only), Ohio (women only), Eastern Michigan (women only), Toledo (women only), Bowling Green (women only)
- Separate men’s and women’s meets
- Defending Champions (men): Miami (3x)
- Defending Champions (women): Akron (2x)
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Deaconess Aquatic Center, Evansville, IN
- Teams: UIC, Illinois State, Little Rock, Evansville, Valparaiso, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Missouri State, Indiana State, Southern Illinois
- Women only
- Defending Champions (women): Missouri State (6x)
Northeast Conference (NEC)
- Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
- Teams: Le Moyne, Howard, LIU, St. Francis, Wagner, Central Connecticut (women only), Saint Francis (women only), Sacred Heart (women only), Merrimack (women only), Stonehill (women only)
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Howard (1x)
- Defending Champions (women): Central Connecticut State (1x)
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF)
- Dates:
- Diving: Monday, February 12 – Wednesday, February 14
- Swimming: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location:
- Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA
- Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT
- Teams: Pepperdine (women only), Hawaii, UC San Diego, Incarnate Word, Cal Poly, UC Davis (women only), UC Santa Barbara, Pacific, San Diego (women only), CSU Bakersfield
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): BYU (3x) – now in Big 12
- Defending Champions (women): Hawaii (1x)
Mountain West
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Teams: San Diego State, UNLV, Wyoming, Nevada, Fresno State, Air Force, Colorado State, San Jose State, New Mexico
- Women only
- Defending Champions (women): San Diego State (2x)
Patriot League
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, MD
- Teams: American, Army, Boston U, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Navy (19x)
- Defending Champions (women): Navy (11x)
Summit League
- Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): Denver (2x)
- Defending Champions (women): Denver (10x)
Sun Belt
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion
- Women only
- Defending Champions (women): N/A
Western Athletic Conference (WAC)
- Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2
- Location: Pharr Natatorium, Pharr, TX
- Teams: Air Force (men only), UNLV (men only), Grand Canyon, Cal Baptist, Wyoming (men only), Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Utah Tech (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Idaho (women only)
- Combined
- Defending Champions (men): UNLV (3x)
- Defending Champions (women): Northern Arizona (10x)