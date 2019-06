Gabriel Santos, Suspendido De Los DC Trident De La ISL Tras Dar Positivo

Fike Swim Signs Auburn Standout Aly Tetzloff Fike Swim is thrilled to announce the addition of Aly Tetzloff to its growing team of ambassadors. A recent Auburn…

2019 World Champs Preview: Sun Brings the Wins (& the Drama) In Men’s 400 Free If China’s Sun Yang is the king of two things, it’s winning the 400 free and creating international drama… and only maybe in that order.

How to Determine Your Ideal Stroke Rate The velocity of a swimmer in any stroke is determine by the swimmer’s stroke rate (SR) multiplied by the swimmer’s distance per stroke (SR x DPS).

Ryan Murphy World Championships Predictions: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com Three-time 2016 Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy says he’s training better than ever, including the lead up to the 2016 Olympic Games.