Upper Dublin’s Jake DiMartile Verbally Commits to Wisconsin

Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania’s Jake DiMartile has verbally committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin beginning in the fall of 2020.

DiMartile was a three-time finalist at the 2019 Pennsylvania AAA Boys State Championships, finishing fourth in the 100 back (49.50) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:51.49). He also was a part of Upper Dublin High School’s third place 200 medley relay team. In 2018, he was ninth in the 200 IM (1:52.95) and 10th in the 100 back (50.73).

After the state meet, DiMartile was a two-time gold medalist (100 back – 49.78; 200 back – 1:48.23) and silver medalist in the 400 IM (3:59.01) at the Middle Atlantic Senior Short Course Championships in late March. He also was ninth in the 200 free (1:42.39) and 500 free (4:42.37).

Most recently, the 2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All-America honoree swam at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington the 50 LCM back (25th, 27.68), 100 back (23rd, 1:00.36) and 200 back (20th, 2:08.58).

DiMartile currently boasts a 2019 Summer Juniors standard in the 100y back and 2019 Winter Juniors qualifying marks in the 100m back (58.93), 200 back (2:07.60) and 400y IM (3:59.01).

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Wisconsin,” DiMartile said. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches and teammates for helping me along the way. I’m excited for the next four years!”

DiMartile swims with the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club.

Top Times (in Yards):

100 Free – 47.73

200 Free – 1:42.39

50 Back – 23.24

100 Back – 49.50

200 Back – 1:48.23

100 Fly – 52.35

200 Fly – 1:56.69

100 IM – 55.43

200 IM – 1:51.49

400 IM – 3:59.01

