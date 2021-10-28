Futures Qualifier Olivia Porter Gives Verbal Commit to University of Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sandpipers of Nevadas’ Olivia Porter has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Denver as part of their class of 2026.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Denver! I cannot thank my coaches, family, friends, and teammates enough for helping my dream of becoming a Division 1 athlete come true. I can’t wait for this next chapter of my life! Go Pios!! “

Her best 500 freestyle time would have placed 3rd at the 2021 Summit League Championships, and her 1000 freestyle time would have placed her 3rd off third place.

Top SCY Times:

1000 freestyle – 10:15.91

1650 freestyle – 17:20.48

500 freestyle – 4:59.88

Porter went from a lifetime best 500 free time of 5:01.07 to a 4:59.88 in April 2021 at the Florida GAIN Invitational, crushing her previous best time from January 2020 by about 1.2 seconds. Her best 1000 free time is from January 2020 but she dropped a 10:22.53 (adjusted altitude time) at the Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite in October.

Her fastest 1650 free time is from December 2019, and she came within 4 seconds of it in December 2020 at the Las Vegas Superfinals.

She recently won the 7.5k at the 2021 Las Vegas Open Water Champions Cup in the Senior division and was a multi-time finalist at the Western Zone Championships in July.

After graduating from Palo Verde High School, Porter will join the Pioneers’ dominant distance squad of seniors Angie Lindsay and Izzy Smith who went 1-2 in the 1650 free at last year’s Summit League Championships. Denver also swept the women’s 500 free last season by taking places 1-4 with Lindsay, junior Sofia Nosack, Smith, and sophomore Daniela Alfaro Saldana, respectively.

Denver women secured their 7th consecutive Summit League Championship title in 2021 under new head coach Alicia Hicken-Franklin, in spite of a tumultuous year.

The rest of the Pioneers announced class of 2026 recruits include Devon Burnett, Ali Beay, and Turkey’s Mina Ada Solaker.



