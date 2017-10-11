Frank Lamodke Will Leave German National Team at Year’s End

German National Team technical coach Frank Lamodke will leave the program at the end of 2017, German Swimming (DSV) announced this week. The 45-year old coach took over on October 1, 2013 for Markus Buck.

Before his time in the National Team system, Lamodke was a coach for swimmers like 2-time Olympic and 9-time World Championship medalist Thomas Rupprath and two-time Olympian Lars Conrad – who are almost his peer in age.

“Frank Lamodke has been at my side since 2013,” said DSV National Team head coach Henning Lambertz. “For me it is a big loss, because we have always led the team in the past four years together as a team. At this point I want to express once Frank Lamodke high praise and my thanks for the great years of trustful cooperation. He has done a lot for the DSV and always had my back.”

Lamodke’s role focused on doing stroke breakdowns and detailed technical analysis, similar to the role that Russel Mark holds in the United States.