Former St. Francis (PA) Coach Kyle Almoney Pays Restitution to Avoid Felonies

Former Saint Francis University head swimming coach Kyle Almoney, who resigned from his post in February of 2019, has settled his criminal charges in Lacaster County. Saint Francis University, located in Pennsylvania, is a Division I Program.

Almoney avoided criminal conviction on Tuesday by repaying more than $37,238.01 that he was accused of stealing from the Marauder Aquatic Club. The case was deposed via the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, which allows first-time offenders to expunge their records upon completion of a probationary period.

According to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, the money was taken between 2015 and 2017, when Almoney used team funds on a trip to Hawaii with his wife and other personal expenses, including going to bars and making Amazon purchases.

The charges also claimed that he used club funds for The Ville Swimming Academy, which he also founded, and for costs related to his position as the head coach of the Millersville University women’s swimming team.

The judge in the case was critical of Almoney’s admittance into the program in his comments.

“You can thank the (prosecution.) I think this is inappropriate for someone who commits this type of crime. This is a betrayal of trust,” Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro said, accusing Almoney of “throwing money” at the problem.

In addition to paying restitution, Almoney will spend 2 years on probation, perform 50 hours of community services, and pay fines and costs. He also cannot associate with the club.

The settlement covers for a pair of third-degree felony charges, one each for theft and forgery, that were punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

Besides using the money to cover personal costs and costs for a swim school, he spent the money on costs associated with the Millersville University women’s swim team when he was the head coach. A Millersville University spokesperson said that the school is reviewing possible rules violations with the NCAA.

Millersville University competes in Division II of the NCAA.