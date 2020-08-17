Former Club Board President Banned, Charged With Sexual Exploitation of Minor

Neil Horman has been charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The former president of the board of directors for the Raleigh Swimming Association has been banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

A North Carolina court website shows the three felony charged against the 45-year-old Horman for second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The specific statute referenced deals with images or videos of minors – it prohibits recording, photographing, developing, duplicating, transporting, receiving, buying or selling visual representations of a minor engaged in sexual activity. You can read the full statute here.

Horman’s next court date is on Thursday.

North Carolina swim club the Raleigh Swimming Association previously listed Horman as the president of its Board of Directors. Horman’s name no longer appears on the club’s website. We’ve asked the club for an update on Horman’s status with the program and any comment on the charges against him, but have not yet received a response. We’ve also emailed Horman for comment, but have not yet received a response.

Horman was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database on August 13. He is currently “ineligible,” which typically means that the window for appeal of that ban remains open. His entry lists “criminal disposition – sexual misconduct, criminal disposition – involving a minor.” Under the SafeSport Code, facing a criminal charge can by itself be ground for a ban. Horman’s entry does carry the “subject to appeal / not yet final” tag.