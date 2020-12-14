Southam Breaks Chalmers’ 100 Free Age Record – 49.65 At Age 15

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 12th – Friday, December 18th (Day 1 relays only; Days 5-8 are age group)

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

We’ve seen some incredible 100m freestyle swims by teenagers over the past couple of years, with the 15-year-olds, in particular, breaking through in a big way.

From Jacob Whittle of Great Britain to David Popovici of Romania, there have been multiple men under 50 seconds in this marquis event at this young age of 15, bringing the competition to new heights.

Now add the name Flynn Southam to the list of rising stars, as the 15-year-old just busted out a new Australian national age group in the 100m freestyle. Not only did the Bond teen join the sub-50-second party en route to winning his age category’s 100m free Queensland title tonight, but the athlete overtook the record hold by none other than Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers.

Southam just nailed a monster effort of 49.65 to take the Queensland age title for 15-year-olds, splitting 24.51/25.14 in the process. That managed to slice .03 off of Chalmers’ PB at that age of 49.68, a time that he rocked in 2014 to establish the record.

Here is a split comparison of the two:

Chalmers’ 49.68 from 2014 – 24.09/25.59

Southams’ 49.65 from tonight – 24.51/25.14

Remarkably, 15-year-old Southam had never before been under the 50-second mark, let alone the 52-second mark entering tonight’s Queensland Championships final. The kid’s personal best in this event previously stood at the 52.52 he logged at this same meet in 2019.

He already got under that PB with a morning effort of 51.71 before crushing a historic 49.65 tonight.

For perspective, the aforementioned Whittle of GBR hit a time of 49.97 as a 15-year-old, while Popovici was 49.82 as a 14-year-old. The latter has dropped that PB down to 49.26 as a 16-year-old now.

As another angle, consider that Southam’s 49.65 tonight would rank the Bond teen as the 3rd fastest man ever in the 15-16 age group in U.S. history, sitting only behind Caeleb Dressel’s 49.28 and Destin Lasco’s 49.67.