Look Out For McKeon: Crushes 56.69 100 Fly/52.46 100 Free Double In QLD

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

After already thrilling swims by 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown in the 100m back and 400m IM, Mitch Larkin in the 100m back and more on day 1, these Queensland Championships proved they were just getting started.

We reported how 15-year-old Flynn Southam crushed a new Aussie age record in the men’s 100m freestyle, overtaking the previous mark held by none other than 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers. You can read more about Southam of Bond’s breakout performance here.

Additionally, Mollie O’Callaghan established a new Aussie age record in the women’s 100m freestyle en route to silver. The 16-year-old ripped a big-time 53.93 to get under the 54-second threshold in the event, putting up a time faster than sprinting icon Cate Campbell at that same age. O’Callaghan’s swim is detailed here.

Let’s now take a look at a stunning double put up by Olympic medalist Emma McKeon, with the 26-year-old Griffith University star putting on a show in the 100m free and 100m fly events.

First, in the butterfly, McKeon logged a winning effort of 56.69 to open the session, beating the field by just over 3 solid seconds. Splitting 26.58/30.11, McKeon’s time tonight established a new Queensland All Comers Record in the event, overtaking the previous mark of 56.78 she produced herself in 2018.

For the racer who owns a lifetime best and Aussie national record of 56.18, tonight’s 56.69 checks-in as the 8th fastest time of her prolific career. Her outing here would have rendered her the bronze medalist at last year’s World Championships, a medal McKeon captured in a time of 56.61, just .08 under tonight’s time.

She now situates herself as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season in this women’s 100m fly event.

McKeon’s 2nd event tonight of the 100m freestyle was also incredibly impressive, with the woman posting a winning effort of 52.46. Opening in 25.31 and closing in 27.15, McKeon scorched the field to top the podium by well over a second en route to putting up the fastest time in the world this season.

Her time also fell only .05 shy of her own lifetime best of 52.41, a mark she captured at last year’s World Championships Trials. In Gwangju, McKeon settled for 4th place in this 100m free, earning a time of 52.75. Her time of 52.46 from tonight would have tied Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom for 3rd place.

McKeon’s’ 52.46 overtakes fellow Aussie Campbell’s 52.87 she logged just a day ago at the New South Wales Senior State Age Championships.