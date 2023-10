On Wednesdays, the Florida women wear… paddles. And fins. And snorkels. And Antipaddles.

SwimSwam got to be a fly on the wall for this afternoon recovery workout which included Olympians Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims, and Emma Weyant. Assistant coaches Kristen Murslack and Annie Lazor led the UF women through different sets by lane (mostly 5, 6, or 7k meters) that included pretty much every piece of equipment in their gear bag.