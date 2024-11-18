First International “Riga Skins Race” Crowns Dzirkalis and Baumane as Champions

2024 Riga Skins Race

November 15-16, 2024

Riga, Latvia

Ķīpsala Pool

SCM (25 meters)

Results

Live Stream

Courtesy: PK Riga

The inaugural international competition, “Riga Skins Race,” saw the crowning of champions Jānis Deivs Dzirkalis and Petra Aleksandra Baumane in the prestigious 50m freestyle event. Competing through multiple elimination rounds, the winners emerged triumphant, each taking home a cash prize of €500.

Both athletes dominated all five qualifying rounds with convincing performances, securing their spots in the grand final, where the top four competitors vied for victory.

In the men’s final, Jānis Deivs Dzirkalis claimed the title with an impressive time of 22.73 seconds. Demonstrating remarkable strength and stamina through five rounds, Dzirkalis came within 0.05 seconds of his own national record. This finish not only marked Dzirkalis’ second-fastest performance ever but also became the second-best time in Latvian swimming history.

It’s worth noting that Dzirkalis set the Latvian record of 22.68 seconds just two weeks ago in the same Ķīpsala swimming pool.

Second place and a €300 prize went to Valērijs Čurgelis with a time of 23.46 seconds, while Kristians Brenč claimed third place and €150, narrowly edging out Staņislavs Šakels by 0.03 seconds. Šakels, finishing fourth, received a €50 prize.

In the women’s final, Petra Aleksandra Baumane delivered an outstanding performance, touching the wall in 26.72 seconds. Her time was just 0.01 seconds shy of her personal best, underscoring her remarkable consistency across the five qualification rounds.

Lithuanian favorite Kotrina Paradnikaite, unable to match her personal best, finished second with a time of 27.21 seconds and received €300. Polina Petrova finished third with a time of 27.59 seconds, earning €150, while Emīlija Strazdiņa came in fourth and received €50.

The first-ever elimination-format competition in Latvia for the 50m freestyle attracted 400 athletes, with over 560 competitors taking part across two action-packed days. This enthusiastic participation highlights the growing interest in this innovative format.

Organizers have already announced that next year’s event will take place on March 28–29, featuring program enhancements and additional attractions aimed at increasing the competition’s popularity and drawing athletes from across Europe.

The event was held with the financial support of the Riga City Council’s Department of Education, Culture, and Sports.