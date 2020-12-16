FINIS Set of the Week: Tugboat Power Up!

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Angela Ong, Super Mom, educator, passionate Masters and OWS swimmer.

This week’s workout focuses on building strength by adding parachutes to the sets, using a heavier one & then a lighter one. After which, sprint sets.

Warm up: 400-600m choice.

2 rounds of:

18x50m: (6x50m with the bigger parachute on 10 sec rest; 6x50m with the smaller parachute on 10 sec rest; 6x50m sprint with 20 sec rest).

10x100m (every 2nd 50m fast, rest 15 secs interval).

Warm down: 200m easy

*With the FINIS Swim Parachute.

