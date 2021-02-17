FINIS Set of the Week: Sprint IM Set

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Bryn Lewis, marketing manager at FINIS and former swimmer at the University of North Texas (ca-caw!).

Warm-up

200 swim

400 IM (100 kick, 100 swim, 100 kick, 100 swim)

20×25 (5 of each stroke, build 1-5) – Rest 5 seconds

10×50 (Odds: Fly-Back, Even: Breast-Free) – Rest 10 seconds

4×100 IM – Rest 15 seconds

100 Cool Down

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.