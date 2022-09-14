FINIS Set of the Week: IM, But Make It Doable

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

A set for when you want to work on IM, but you don’t want to do that much IM.

500 warm-up (200 free-150 back-100 breast-50 fly)

400 IM underwater-kick-drill-swim

300 IM kick-drill-swim

200 IM drill-swim 100 easy

