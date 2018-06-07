FINIS Set of the Week: Descend to H-E-Double Hockey Sticks

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Choose an interval that gives you 5-10 seconds rest between each set of yardage. This is definitely a hefty distance set, but you will also be doing a lot of math in your head thinking about the next interval and send off.

Complete the set breakdown seen below:

1 x 500

2 x 25 Easy

1 x 450

2 x 25 Scull

1 x 400

2 x 25 Kick

1 x 350

2 x 25 Easy

1 x300

2 x 25 Scull

1 x 250

2 x 25 Kick

1 x 200

2 x 25 Easy

1 x 150

2 x 25 Scull

1 x 100

2 x 25 Kick

1 x 50

