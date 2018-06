Video: Gli Allenamenti a Rana Di Cody Miller e Lilly King Pensate che i vostri set di allenamento a rana siano duri? Non avete ancora visto come si allenano Cody Miller e Lilly King….

Ledecky Among USOC Best of May Award Winners Standout performances during May earned ice hockey forward Patrick Kane, swimmer Katie Ledecky and the U.S. men’s foil fencing team Best of May honors for the Team USA Awards.

2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Swim Squad Starter Projections Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte will be among the swimmers make their TYR Pro Series debuts in Santa Clara.

Elena Adcock Transferring to UNC Wilmington from ODU Elena Adcock plans to transfer to UNC Wilmington in the fall, after having swum her first year of college at Old Dominion.