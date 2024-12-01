FHSAA 2A 200 IM State Champion Gio Musiello Verbally Commits To Rice For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eagle Aquatics’ Gio Musiello has announced her verbal commitment to Rice University for her collegiate career. Musiello will join the Owls for the 2025-26 season, arriving in Houston, Texas from Miami, FL.

I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rice University!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me in and out of the pool. I also want to give a special thank you to the Rice coaches for supporting me throughout this entire process! Go Owls!🦉💙

In addition to training with her club team, Musiello recently wrapped up her high school career at Gulliver Preparatory Academy. Her career ended on a high, as she became the FHSAA Class 2A state champion in the 200 IM after winning the event at the Pal League Championship. At the 2A State Championship, she improved from her runner-up finish in 2023 and took fourth in the 100 backstroke, helping Gulliver Prep to a third-place finish overall.

Musiello is also the two-time defending 400 IM champion at the FG PST Speedo Winter Championships. At the 2023 Championships, she swam 4:23.88, taking more than a second off her previous best of 4:25.32 from the previous December. In March 2024, she lowered her best further, swimming 4:23.67.

Best Times (SCY):

200 freestyle: 1:51.37

200 backstroke: 2:01.97

200 butterfly: 2:03.03

200 IM: 2:03.64

400 IM: 4:23.67

Musiello’s versatility will give her plenty of options for what events she would like to focus on at the collegiate level. All five of the bests listed above would’ve earned her a spot in the ‘B’ final at the 2024 American Athletic Conference Championships. And even if she opts for the 400 IM over the 200 freestyle on Day 3 of the typical championship schedule, she could still play a role on the 800 freestyle relay for the Owls.

Rice finished third at the 2024 American Athletic Conference Championships behind winners Florida International and runners-up SMU. Then, they sent two women to the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships, Ella Dyson and Arielle Hayon. Hayon recorded the team’s best finish at the championships, finishing 34th in the 100 butterfly.

Musiello’s 200 fly lifetime best would’ve been the third-fastest on Rice’s 2023-24 roster. Her 200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM times would’ve been fourth, and her 400 IM best would’ve ranked fifth.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.