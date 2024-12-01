Bayden Todd Verbally Commits To Stay In-State With The University of Denver (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyler Bayden Todd has announced his verbal commitment to remain in Colorado and swim for the University of Denver. It will be a short trip for Todd when he heads to campus for his freshman season next fall; he’s already based in Denver, where he competes for his club, Foothills Swim Team, and his high school, Columbine. One advantage for Todd and the Pioneers is that he won’t need to adjust to training and racing at altitude.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Denver! Competing at the Division 1 level has always been a goal of mine! I want to thank my parents, coaches and friends who have all helped me succeed along this journey! I also want to give a huge thank you to the coaching staff at Denver for giving me this amazing opportunity! So excited to get started and be a pioneer! Go Pios!! 🟥🟨

During his junior high school season, Todd helped Columbine to a top 10 finish at the CHSAA 5A State Championships; he was an ‘A’ finalist in the 50 freestyle—where he swam his lifetime best of 21.14 (altitude adjusted)—and won the ‘B’ final of the 100 freestyle. Later, he led off their 400 freestyle relay with an altitude-adjusted lifetime best of 46.28. Both his 50 and 100 freestyle were time and placement improvements; in 2023, he finished 16th in the 50 freestyle and 17th in the 100.

Todd’s also found success in the long-course 50 freestyle; at the Mt. Hood Sectionals meet in July 2024, he made the ‘A’ final, where he finished eighth (21.13). At the same meet, he made his Winter Juniors cut in the event, clocking a 23.82 as the lead-off on the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Best Times (SCY):

200 freestyle: 1:43.35 (altitude adjusted)

100 freestyle: 46.28 (altitude adjusted)

500 freestyle: 4:48.02 (altitude adjusted)

50 freestyle: 21.14 (altitude adjusted)

The University of Denver is the dominant force in the Summit League. This season, the women’s team aims to extend their winning streak to 12, while the men are vying for their 11th straight title. Todd will add depth to their sprint and mid-distance freestyle groups, and given his primary event specializations, Denver will hope he can grow into a relay contributor for the team.

Todd has yet to sign with Denver but the Pioneer men opened the signing period by inking five to the men’s team, including freestyler Pierce Bickerton, freestyle/backstroker Kurt Owens, IM/flyer Gabe Jones, breaststroker Thomas Truter, and transfer breaststroker Kito Campbell from Indian River State College.

