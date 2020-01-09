FGCU Swimming & Diving Prepares for Weekend Dual Against Stony Brook

Courtesy: FGCU Athletics

FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the second-to-last time this season, the FGCU swimming & diving team is preparing to host a dual meet at the FGCU Aquatics Complex as the team is set to take on Stony Brook this Saturday, Jan. 11. The Eagles and the SeaWolves will face off in an 11 a.m. white out meet that will be preceded by a Faculty/Staff Appreciation Ceremony.

After Saturday’s competition, the only home meet that remains on the 2020 slate is a dual against FIU on Saturday, Jan. 25. That meet, which is scheduled for a Noon start time, will also serve as senior day. Head coach Dave Rollins and his staff will honor the six members of this year’s graduating class.

FGCU (7-5-1, 4-1 CCSA) enters this weekend’s competition after earning a split 1-1-1 result in last Saturday’s competition against Illinois State, Tulane and conference rival Liberty. The team defeated Illinois State, tied Tulane and fell to Liberty. Sophomore Wiktoria Czarnecka (Lublin, Poland/Liceum nr 10 w Lublinie) was the only swimmer to earn an individual win against all three opposing teams, claiming the 50 Free by 0.31 seconds.

Earlier this week, freshman diver Reese Wakefield became the first rookie in conference history to receive five weekly diving awards. She broke a decade-long record previously held by UNF’s Julia Moomaw, who collected CCSA Diver of the Week honors four times throughout her freshman year. Wakefield (Guelph, Ontario, Canada/Bishop Macdonelle CHS) won both the 3m and 1m boards during last weekend’s competition, picking up her sixth and seventh titles of the season (four on the 3m, three on the 1m).

Stony Brook (4-4, 0-1 America East) heads to Fort Myers in search of its first road win of the 2020 season. The SeaWolves are 0-2 in road duals, having fallen at both La Salle (170-129) and Fordham (182-111). Michal Liberman has had one of the team’s strongest individual seasons, as the graduate student has earned conference weekly honors three times so far and recently broke the program’s 100 Fly record (54.89). Last year, Stony Brook finished 6th at the America East Conference Championships.

